Connor Van Wingerden Helps Lift Carpinteria Past Nordhoff
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 6, 2017 | 7:27 p.m.
Carpinteria edged Nordhoff, 11-10, in a Tri-Valley League boys water polo match on Friday in Ojai.
Wyatt Stevenson and Luke Nahooikiaka each scored three goals for the Warriors and Connor Van Wingerden added two goals.
Coach Matt Organista praised the play of Van Wingerden.
"He got the league's top player majored from the game with a third ejection. That created a goal for us and slowed down Nordhoff's offense," he said.
