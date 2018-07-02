Conor Davis, Utah Jones Lead Offense in 12-6 Foresters’ Win

Baseball

Conor Davs and Utah Jones combined for six hits and five RBI, powering the Santa Barbara Foresters to a 12-6 baseball win over the Academy Barons on Sunday at Pershing Park.

The 20th victory came a day after the Foresters (20-2) suffered their first home loss.

Davis went 3 for 4 and started the scoring with a two-run single in the fourth inning. Jones followed with a two-run homer for a 4-0 lead. He went 3-5 with three RBI.

The Barons responded with three runs in the fifth, but the Foresters came back with two runs in the bottom of the inning on Luke Ritter's two-run homer to left with two outs.

After the Barons cut the lead to 6-5, the Forestrers eruprted for four runs in the bottom of the seven. Jones drove in Ritter with a base hit, Michael Neustifter and Turner Gauntt hit back-to-back RBI singles and Logan Allen brought in the fourth run of the inning with a sacrifice fly.

The Foresters are back in action on Monday at the San Luis Obispo Blues before beginning a five-game homestand on Tuesday.

