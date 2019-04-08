Conover Classic Charity Pool Tourney to Raise Awareness for Mental Health

Community members are invited to participate in the Conover Classic Charity Pool Tournament, Sunday, April 14, in honor of Pete Conover. Conover was an avid pool player who loved a good game, but most importantly he loved playing with friends.

The event will begin at 11:30 a.m. with a memorial program in Conover's honor at Dargan’s Irish Pub & Restaurant, 18 E. Ortega St., Santa Barbara. A pool tournament and silent auction will begin immediately following the memorial.

The tournament will be a single elimination, Texas Express 8-ball tournament. Texas Express 8-ball rules are the same as regular 8-ball rules, except only nine balls are used (8-ball, four solids, four stripes).

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Mental Wellness Center, a local nonprofit organization that recognizes mental illness is a community matter affecting everyone.

Providing education and support, the Mental Wellness Center is dedicated to meeting the immediate and future needs of local youth, adults, families, and the greater community. The center works toward the day mental health is considered as essential as physical health, and stigma is a belief of the past.

To sign up, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-conover-classic-charity-pool-tournament-tickets-58507412245.

The event is open to all, even those not planning to play in the pool tournament. A charitable entry donation of $20 that will benefit the Mental Wellness Center, includes a drink ticket and appetizers donated by Dargan's.

For those playing in the pool tournament, the entrance donation is included in the tournament entry fee of $40. The fee also includes a tournament t-shirt.

For more information or questions, email [email protected]

— Stacy Lowman for the Conover Classic.