Pixel Tracker

Sunday, November 18 , 2018, 4:51 pm | Fair with Haze 64º

 
 
 
 

Conrad Stephens to Lead Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley Board

By K. Scott for Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley | November 18, 2018 | 3:19 p.m.

Conrad B. Stephens of Stephens & Stephens, LLP has accepted the role of chief volunteer officer of Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley (BGCSMV).

Stephens follows the previous leadership of Sheila Kearns, who stepped down from the post a few months early to launch her new business, Sheila Kearns Chocolate & Confections, in San Luis Obispo.

Stephens is a Central Coast attorney who serves Central Coast businesses and families along with his partner and father C. Kent Stephens.
 
Stephens is a Santa Maria native and Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley alumnus. He said he has fond memories of his club experiences as a child. Stephens joined the BGCSMV board in 2015 and has been chairperson of the governance committee and vice chair of the board from 2016-18.

"Serving as the chief volunteer officer of Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley is a personal commitment to the children and teens of the region where I grew up and where I continue to live and work today,” he said.

“The shared values of our community's stakeholders and the organizations we collectively support are essential to our success in fulfilling our mission,” he said.

“As a former club member of the organization, I value the opportunity to help shape the futures of our region's young people,” Stephens said.

“There is no better way to do that than to volunteer my time to benefit the preeminent and sought after youth development organization that most positively impacts the region's children and teens," he said.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley provides programs for some 2,000 registered children ages 6-18 in Santa Maria and Guadalupe. An additional 5,000 children benefit from club-sponsored sports programming. For more information, call 805-354-7421 or visit bgcsmv.org.

— K. Scott for Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 