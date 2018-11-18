Conrad Stephens to Lead Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley Board

Conrad B. Stephens of Stephens & Stephens, LLP has accepted the role of chief volunteer officer of Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley (BGCSMV).

Stephens follows the previous leadership of Sheila Kearns, who stepped down from the post a few months early to launch her new business, Sheila Kearns Chocolate & Confections, in San Luis Obispo.

Stephens is a Central Coast attorney who serves Central Coast businesses and families along with his partner and father C. Kent Stephens.



Stephens is a Santa Maria native and Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley alumnus. He said he has fond memories of his club experiences as a child. Stephens joined the BGCSMV board in 2015 and has been chairperson of the governance committee and vice chair of the board from 2016-18.

"Serving as the chief volunteer officer of Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley is a personal commitment to the children and teens of the region where I grew up and where I continue to live and work today,” he said.

“The shared values of our community's stakeholders and the organizations we collectively support are essential to our success in fulfilling our mission,” he said.

“As a former club member of the organization, I value the opportunity to help shape the futures of our region's young people,” Stephens said.

“There is no better way to do that than to volunteer my time to benefit the preeminent and sought after youth development organization that most positively impacts the region's children and teens," he said.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley provides programs for some 2,000 registered children ages 6-18 in Santa Maria and Guadalupe. An additional 5,000 children benefit from club-sponsored sports programming. For more information, call 805-354-7421 or visit bgcsmv.org.

— K. Scott for Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley.