Conscious Local Leaders, Entrepreneurs Gather to Discuss Respsonsible Business Practices

Entrepreneurs from every generation and every walk of life gathered at Unity of Santa Barbara Monday evening, Feb. 22, 2016, to network and discuss ways to both grow their businesses as forces for good in the world and effect the positive changes we all want to see.

Forrest Leichtberg, founder of The Santa Barbara Consciousness Network, noted, “This event, and our future events, give local entrepreneurs ways to network and strengthen the connectedness of the Santa Barbara conscious community, which further strengthens our ability to influence the rest of the world toward more peace, prosperity, sustainability and health.”

Featured speakers were Justin Faerman, co-founder of Conscious Lifestyle Magazine, and Adam Hall, author of The Earthkeeper: Underdeveloping the Future.

Live music was performed by David Courtenay, singer-songwriter. The host of the event was Forrest Leichtberg.

Approximately 100 people attended. A series of monthly Consciousness Network events are planned.

— Sherry Klinger is a publicist representing The Santa Barbara Consciousness Network.