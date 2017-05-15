Experts Help Open Eyes About Improving Relationships

Gay and Katie Hendricks, experts on relationship and body intelligence, will be the featured speakers at the Consciousness Network’s event 8 p.m. Friday, June 2, at Unity of Santa Barbara, 227 E. Arrellaga St.

The Hendricks, who are pioneers in the fields of body intelligence and relationship transformation for more than 40 years, will discuss Improving Your Relationships Consciously.

Together and singly the Hendricks have written more than 40 books, including such bestsellers as Conscious Loving, The Big Leap, and Conscious Loving Ever After: How to Create Thriving Relationships at Midlife and Beyond.

They have appeared on Oprah Winfrey, 48 Hours, and more than 500 TV and radio shows internationally.

Elisa Rose, inspirational singer-songwriter, will be the event's featured musical artist. Rose beckons listeners into her inner landscape with tenderness and a sultry voice. Her style merges pop, folk and electronica with lyrical phrasing and melodic hooks.

Forrest Leichtberg, executive producer of the Conscious Networking events, will be the evening's emcee.

Leichtberg recently was honored with a proclamation from Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider, on behalf of the City Council for his work with the Consciousness Network.

“I am honored to present Gay and Katie Hendricks at this event," Leichtberg said.

"They are respected by many around the world and we are fortunate to have the opportunity to experience them in Santa Barbara, California,” he said.

There will be vendors at the event offering products and services (including organic food) to attendees. In this way, the Consciousness Network connects the area’s conscious organizations and skilled practitioners with the community they serve.

The social and networking hour with vendors begins at 6 p.m.

The event is sponsored by DeDominic & Associates, a business consulting organization spearheaded by Patty DeDominic, who was recognized with the U.S. President’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015.

Event entry is $30 at door. Advance tickets can be purchased at sbkc.eventbrite.com. Space is limited, so advance reservations are recommended. Livestream access can be found at consciousnessnetwork.cleeng.com.

For more information, the Consciousness Network can be contacted via their website at www.sbconsciousnessnetwork.com.

— Forrest Leichtberg for Santa Barbara Consciousness Network.