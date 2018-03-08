Consciousness Network Offers Expo & Symposium

The Consciousness Network will present its event series, the Consciousness Expo & Symposium (formerly Conscious Networking Events) at 6 p.m. Friday, March 23, at Unity of Santa Barbara, 227 E. Arrellaga St.

Four wellness experts will speak about the latest advances for achieving optimal body-mind-spirit health. Attendees will learn how to create radical well-being and live fully alive.

The speaker symposium will be preceded by a Consciousness Expo featuring local product and service providers, and will be followed by a Q&A when audience members can query panel members.

The panel of experts will address a range of topics including mind-body wellness, stress reduction, health and healing through natural methods, good nutrition, Ayurvedic philosophy and lifestyle practices, and how to create spiritual well-being.

Panelists include:

» Dr. John Horton, integrative physician and co-author of The Inner Game of Stress, written with author, Timothy Gallaway.

» Kathy Gruver, speaker and award-winning author of seven books, including The Alternative Medicine Cabinet and Conquer Your Stress with Mind/Body Techniques.

» Rev. Larry Schellink, non-denominational spiritual leader, author, and minister at Unity of Santa Barbara.

» Corinna Maharani, founder of Maharani Ayurveda, practitioner and master instructor of Ayurvedic medicine.

The Consciousness Network has become a beloved platform for conscious community building, relationship building and the formation of collaborative partnerships that serve the greater good. Its founder, Forrest Leichtberg said:

“We are grateful to have Santa Barbara as our first home for this unique community building model that we intend to replicate in many communities across the country.”

The Consciousness Network’s nonprofit mission is to establish and advance conscious communities.

It contributes to global well-being through its Consciousness Expo & Symposium Events, which are a meeting space, training ground, resource pool, and support network that helps conscious communities fulfill their potential and impact the world.

Expo access is free. Speaker Symposium is $20. Advance tickets can be purchased at www.ces1.eventbrite.com. Space is limited, so advance reservations recommended.

The Consciousness Expo begins at 6 p.m; Speaker Symposium runs 8-9:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.consciousnessnetwork.org.

— Forrest Leichtberg for The Consciousness Network.