Conservationist to Map Out Ideas for Sustaining the Planet

By | January 29, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Craig Groves, executive director at Science for Nature and People Partnership, The Nature Conservancy, will speak on “Global Challenges, Global Solutions — Charting a Sustainable Future for the Planet” at the Channel City Club’s Feb. 2 luncheon in the Reagan Room at Fess Parker Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd., Santa Barbara. Check-in for the event begins at 11:30 a.m.

From modest beginnings as a U.S.-based land trust founded in 1951, The Nature Conservancy has steadily grown into the largest conservation organization in the world with more than 1 million members and a presence in nearly 70 countries. Its five global priorities focus on lands, waters, climate, oceans and cities.

The Nature Conservancy works by protecting lands and waters at scale, transforming policy and practice, and inspiring global action so both nature and people can thrive.

Groves will highlight examples of the Conservancy’s work from Africa, Latin America and Asia-Pacific, and will provide a brief overview of the Santa Barbara-based initiative he directs — the Science for Nature and People Partnership (SNAPP).

SNAPP is a partnership between The Nature Conservancy, the Wildlife Conservation Society, and the National Center for Ecological Analysis and Synthesis at UCSB. This partnership takes an interdisciplinary working group approach to addressing some of the world’s most challenging conservation problems.

Groves is a conservation leader whose work during his nearly 30-year career has consistently led conservation to be more science-based and effective. He has published some 40 peer-reviewed articles and book chapters on subjects ranging from climate adaptation to conservation planning, monitoring, and the ecology of at-risk species.

Groves was honored with a Guggenheim Fellowship to write his first book Drafting a Conservation Blueprint: A Practitioner’s Guide to Planning for Biodiversity (Island Press 2003). His second book, Conservation Planning: Informed Decisions for a Healthier Planet (with co-author Eddie Game) was published in January 2016.

Reservations for the luncheon are required by Tuesday, Jan. 31. Price for members is $40; non-members, $45.

For reservations and other information, visit http://www.channelcityclub.org, email [email protected], or call 564-6223.

— Channel City Club.

 

