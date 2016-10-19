Consider Breast Health Throughout the Year

Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, French Hospital Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, and Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, which together are Dignity Health Central Coast hospitals, recognize the significance of October as National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

October serves as a gentle reminder of an annual mammogram, but breast health is of great importance to us all year long. While most people are aware of breast cancer, Dignity Health emphasizes the importance of women to take the necessary steps to detect this disease in its early stages, and inspire others to do the same.

Early breast cancer usually does not have any symptoms. It is important to understand the role of breast self-exams in helping each woman become more familiar with her breasts, which may help identify abnormalities or changes.

It is also essential that women receive their regularly scheduled screening mammograms beginning at age 40 and continuing annually. If there is a family history of breast cancer, consulting a physician regarding the appropriate age to begin screenings could be life-saving.

Mammograms catch up to 90 percent of breast cancers, even before symptoms appear, and breast cancers caught in their earliest stages have a 98 percent survival rate.

Dignity Health has partnered with local organizations to offer free screening mammograms year round to those who may otherwise not afford them.

— Sara San Juan for Dignity Health Central Coast.