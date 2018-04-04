Consistency is Key to San Marcos Golf Win

Only two shots separated the San Marcos lineup in Wednesday's 240-259 non-league girls golf win over Santa Ynez at the Alisal River Course.
MacKenzie McBride led the way for the Royals with a 47, while Alex Pitchford, Lauren Pitchford and Alex Manion shot 48s and Amanda Chen carded a 49.
It's great to see consistent scores from all of our girls," San Marcos coach Sarah Ashton said. "Knowing that any one of them could be the match medalist, makes for a fun, competitive atmosphere within the team."
San Marcos improves to 6-1 overall.
Gracie Church shot a 49 to lead Santa Ynez.
"We've been making huge improvements this season," Santa Ynez coach Ashley Coelho said. "This is the best score the team has shot in 4 years at the River Course.'
SMHS 240
MacKenzie McBride - 47
Alex Pitchford - 48
Lauren Pitchford - 48
Alex Manion - 48
Amanda Chen - 49
Santa Ynez - 269
Gracie Church - 49
Eva Hennessee - 53
Erinn Callaghan - 54
Caroline Clarke - 55
Alex Sczudlo - 58
