Consistency is Key to San Marcos Golf Win

Golf

Only two shots separated the San Marcos lineup in Wednesday's 240-259 non-league girls golf win over Santa Ynez at the Alisal River Course.

MacKenzie McBride led the way for the Royals with a 47, while Alex Pitchford, Lauren Pitchford and Alex Manion shot 48s and Amanda Chen carded a 49.

It's great to see consistent scores from all of our girls," San Marcos coach Sarah Ashton said. "Knowing that any one of them could be the match medalist, makes for a fun, competitive atmosphere within the team."

San Marcos improves to 6-1 overall.

Gracie Church shot a 49 to lead Santa Ynez.

"We've been making huge improvements this season," Santa Ynez coach Ashley Coelho said. "This is the best score the team has shot in 4 years at the River Course.'

SMHS 240

MacKenzie McBride - 47

Alex Pitchford - 48

Lauren Pitchford - 48

Alex Manion - 48

Amanda Chen - 49

Santa Ynez - 269

Gracie Church - 49

Eva Hennessee - 53

Erinn Callaghan - 54

Caroline Clarke - 55

Alex Sczudlo - 58

