Constructed Confections on Display at St. Mark’s Gingerbread Wonderland Benefit

By Laura Kath for St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church | November 13, 2018 | 10:26 a.m.
Gingerbread Wonderland Cuckoo Clock House from St. Mark’s 2017 holiday event. (Courtesy photo)

St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church & Preschool and the nonprofit Arts Outreach invite the community to attend the sixth annual Gingerbread Wonderland benefit, 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at St. Mark’s, 2901 Nojoqui Ave., Los Olivos. Admission is free.

The church’s Stacy Hall will be transformed into a Gingerbread Wonderland featuring more than 100 gingerbread houses on display crafted by local schoolchildren, families, organizations and businesses.

Guests can vote for and enter to win their favorite gingerbread house creations using $1 raffle tickets available for purchase at the event.

Now in its sixth year, Gingerbread Wonderland is a family-friendly gathering as part of long-time annual Los Olivos Olde Fashioned Christmas festivities.

“We are so grateful for the community members of all ages who come out to support Arts Outreach and St. Mark’s Preschool," said Yvonne Lowe, St. Mark’s Preschool director. “All these gingerbread designs make the Christmas spirit shine.”

“We are thrilled to host these family-friendly activities for the community again as part of the Los Olivos Olde Fashioned Christmas. This day is a wonderful way to celebrate the season,” said the Rev. Dr. Randall Day, St. Mark’s priest and rector.

Event organizers said messages from the North Pole have been received indicating Santa Claus will be in the church’s common room from 4-8 p.m., providing a cozy place for kids to share their Christmas wishes with the jolly man.

Diane Byington and her Solvang Conservatory students, accompanied by St. Mark’s music director Beverly Staples, will provide seasonal music, along with performances by Valley Glee and Mystique.

Refreshments will be servied in the courtyard at St. Mark’s including complimentary coffee, hot apple cider and baked goods and food available for purchase. Also in the courtyard, children can create and decorate Christmas ornaments and crafts.

For more information on making a gingerbread house, participating in, supporting or attending Gingerbread Wonderland, contact Lowe at 805-688-1815 or Sandie Mullin, Arts Outreach executive director, 805-688-9533, or visit www.smitv.org/gingerbread-wonderland.html.
 
For complete details on all Los Olivos Olde Fashioned Christmas activities on Dec. 1, visit www.losolivosca.com/los-olivos-olde-fashioned-christmas/.

For more about St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley, visit www.SMITV.org. For more on Arts Outreach, go to ww.artsoutreach.org.

— Laura Kath for St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church.

 

