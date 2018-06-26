Construction Begins for Cracker Barrel Eatery in Santa Maria

Enos Ranch site set to open in February and it will be the popular restaurant chain's third California location

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is starting construction on its highly anticipated Santa Maria location, and the opening of the eatery is now planned for February.

The popular restaurant planned for 905 E. Betteravia Road will mark the chain’s third California location, said Breeanna Straessle, corporate communications manager for Cracker Barrel.

While the project earned Santa Maria Planning Commission approval in February, Cracker Barrel representatives had been mum about the new location until Tuesday.

Cracker Barrel is one of the last additions to the massive Enos Ranch shopping center and reports of a Santa Maria location have sparked multiple queries to Noozhawk about when it would open.

As of this week, temporary fencing surrounds the site near the Lowe’s and a construction trailer had been moved into place at the site on the corner of northeast Bradley and Betteravia roads.

The 10,000-square-foot building, including a signature front porch, will sit 180 guests at one time.

Cracker Barrel plans to hired more then 225 full- and part-time employees, Straessle added.

“Barring any major delays, this should the third Cracker Barrel location in California, following the brand’s opening in Victorville (February) and upcoming opening in Sacramento (scheduled for August),” she added.

The restaurant touts itself as serving up homestyle food as well as offering unique shopping.

All Cracker Barrel stores have antique Americana décor on the walls, which the décor team customizes to each community where stores are located.

The team has begun researching Santa Maria and will be selecting the antique décor leading up to opening.

Cracker Barrel told investors in November it planned to open eight or nine new restaurants in the nation during the 2018 fiscal year.

So beloved are Cracker Barrels that one fan created a Facebook page, “Bring Cracker Barrel to Southern California.”

Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tennessee, Cracker Barrel operates 653 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store locations in 45 states, and also owns the fast-casual Holler and Dash restaurants.

