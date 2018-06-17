Construction Begins This Week on Cabrillo Boulevard Bridge Replacement Project

Construction on the Cabrillo Boulevard Bridge Replacement project will begin this week.

The City of Santa Barbara has selected Lash Construction as the general contractor to replace the bridge located on Cabrillo Boulevard between State Street and Helena Avenue.

“The Cabrillo Boulevard Bridge over Mission Creek, originally built in 1913, will be replaced in three stages so that we can keep Cabrillo Boulevard open with at least one lane in each direction throughout construction," said Adam Hendel, supervising civil engineer at the City of Santa Barbara. "During the first phase of construction, utility relocations will begin, Mission creek banks between Cabrillo Boulevard and State Street will be improved, and the patio and a portion of the building at 15 E. Cabrillo Blvd. will be removed as it is connected to the existing bridge. Cabrillo Boulevard will remain open with alternating lane closures as needed through the first stage of construction.”

The second stage of construction will begin in spring 2015. During Stage 2, the mountain side of the Cabrillo Boulevard Bridge will be replaced. The beach side of Cabrillo Boulevard will remain open with one lane in each direction. Pedestrians and bicyclists will have access on the beach side of Cabrillo Boulevard.

During the third stage of construction, the beach side of the Cabrillo Boulevard Bridge will be replaced. Vehicles, pedestrians and bicyclists will be able to use the newly built mountain side of the bridge and temporary multipurpose paths along the beach.

The new bridge will meet current structural and earthquake safety guidelines, increase water flow under the bridge, enhance Mission Creek, improve pedestrian areas, and create new habitat areas for steelhead trout and tidewater gobies.

Construction is scheduled through the end of 2016. The majority of construction will occur weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., and some weekend and nighttime construction may occur as needed. The project area is located on Cabrillo Boulevard between State Street and Anacapa Street.

The majority of funding for the $26 million bridge project was obtained through a federal grant from the Highway Bridge Program with the remainder coming from City Streets Capital Fund.

For additional information, including a project fact sheet and maps, click here or call the project helpline at 805.897.2637.