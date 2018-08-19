Construction Bond Projects Still Underway at Santa Barbara Unified School District Campuses

Athletics facilities upgrades top long list of assignments at Dos Pueblos, San Marcos and Santa Barbara high schools

The $38 million renovation of Santa Barbara High School’s Peabody Stadium includes a new grandstand and new major retaining walls. The construction is expected to be completed in time for next year’s commencement. (Santa Barbara Unified School District photo)

Significant school bond referendum projects are ongoing and finishing up across the Santa Barbara Unified School District as the start of school looms Tuesday.

San Marcos High School is getting a new pool deck, a new track and football field is being installed at Dos Pueblos High and Santa Barbara High will have a new stadium by this time next year.

Voter-approved bonds totaling $193 million — $135 million Measure I and $58 million Measure J — are funding district-wide renovation projects. Measure I applies to junior high and high schools, and Measure J to elementary schools.

The bonds were backed by voters in 2016, and intended to supplement funding to repair old facilities, replace portable classrooms with permanent buildings, update underground utilities, improve equipment and physical education facilities, and fix playground surfaces, classroom lighting, roofs, windows, heating and air circulation systems.

“There’s no deferred maintenance available for large projects on a regular basis,” said Steve Vizzolini, the district’s director of facilities and modernization. “That’s what bond money is used for.”

New Pool Deck at San Marcos High School

San Marcos High’s new pool deck is getting its finishing touches, and the project should be complete early this week.

The $715,000 project is funded from Measure I money.

The pool deck needed to be redone, Vizzolini said, because it was “failing and an unsafe situation where the surface of the concrete was deteriorating.”

The district took a “proactive” approach to ensure student and staff safety, he said.

“We had complaints about the potential for users cutting their feet,” Vizzolini said of the old deck.

New Track and Field at Dos Pueblos High School

About 35 percent of Dos Pueblos High’s new track and sports field is finished at the campus at 7266 Alameda Ave. in Goleta, and the work is slated for completion around the end of October or early November.

“This project has been a vision of the school for a decade,” SBUSD spokeswoman Lauren Bianchi Klemann said. “It’s to install a new turf field and all-weather track that is identical to those installed at the other two local high school stadiums.

“The existing track surface reached its life span and is being replaced due to failures in the surface that have created safety hazards.”

The Chargers will be playing this fall’s home football games at rival San Marcos High because the project is not complete, Klemann said.

Funding for the $2.2 million project comes from Measure I and the Dos Pueblos Athletic Booster Club.

New Stadium at Santa Barbara High School

Santa Barbara High’s $38 million Peabody Stadium makeover was expected to be completed in April 2019, but is now scheduled for around mid-May.

“We probably lost about a month between the Thomas Fire and (Montecito) debris flows,” Vizzolini said of the construction timeline.

The major renovation project that started in August 2017 is roughly 49 percent complete.

The stadium is expected to be open in time for the 2019 commencement season, according to Vizzolini.

Construction crews have begun installing footings and grade beams for the new grandstand structure, and the major retaining walls surrounding the site are also making progress. Structural steel and precast bleacher stairs are in fabrication at off-site manufacturing facilities, according to the district.

Crews also are working on the elevator pit, utility work and replacing underground storm drains.

“People driving by on Anapamu Street should start to see a stadium by Thanksgiving,” Vizzolini said. “It will be much different than now.”

Funding comes from a mix of private and public dollars.

Klemann said “it’s still premature to indicate any realized savings or increases. Currently, the project is within budget.”

The major upgrades are intended to modernize the nearly 100-year-old stadium’s infrastructure and athletic field.

Because of the construction, Santa Barbara High held its 2018 graduation ceremony at the Santa Barbara Bowl.

At its regular Aug. 14 meeting, the Santa Barbara Unified School District Board of Rrustees received a report by Vizzolini on the progress of summer construction projects funded by school bonds.

