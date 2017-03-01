Construction Likely to Start in June on Peabody Stadium Renovation at Santa Barbara High

Project, with a price tag of $26.7 million, is expected to be completed in 2019

Santa Barbara Unified School District officials are hopeful the $26.7 million Santa Barbara High School Peabody Stadium renovation project will be completed in time for the 2019 senior class commencement.

The project addresses the demand of cracked asphalt track with a synthetic surface that meets California Interscholastic Federation regulations, and includes a press box, a new weight room, and a 2,260-seat concrete grandstand on the home side of the stadium. It also replaces the grass field with artificial turf.

“It’s one of the largest and most exciting projects the district has undertaken,” Facilities and Operations Director David Hetyonk said. “The (project) highlights will be a safe environment in which people can watch activities.”

Project construction is tentatively scheduled to start in early-June, Hetyonk said.

Renovations will likely begin on the complex after the Don’s graduation ceremony on June 8 or 9, Hetyonk said.

The project was originally slated at $12.7 million, but unanticipated costs have pushed up the price tag to more than double that.

The renovations are funded by voter-approved Measure Q and Measure I bond funds, developer fees, funding from the state, and additional money that was the result of a $4.8 million fundraising effort by the Foundation for Santa Barbara High School.​

The district has committed about $18 million toward the project.

In November 2010, 70 percent of voters in the school district approved Measure Q, a $75 million school facilities general obligation bond.

In November 2016, 69.2 percent of voters in the district approved the $135 million Measure I bond.

Valencia-based Lundgren Management Corporation is serving as construction manager, and Santa Barbara-based Kruger Bensen Ziemer Architects is overseeing the design for the renovated facilities.

Peabody Stadium was built in 1924.

“We (district staff) are looking forward to the project, and hoping Santa Barbara High school students, alumni and parents are also looking forward to it,” Hetyonk said.

