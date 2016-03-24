Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 8:03 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Construction of Miscellaneous Concrete Repairs in 2nd Supervisorial District Under Way

By Eric Pearson for the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department | March 24, 2016 | 8:00 a.m.

The County of Santa Barbara Board of Supervisors has awarded the 2015-16 construction of miscellaneous concrete repairs in the 2nd Supervisorial District of Santa Barbara County for $98,892.94 as a pedestrian safety issue and in preparation for part of its annual Pavement Preservation Program.

The tree removal portion of the project and construction is already under way and should be completed in May 2016, contingent upon weather conditions. 

J.J. Fisher Construction Inc. was awarded the contract and the county’s Public Works Department will inspect and administer the construction of this project.

The construction cost is $98,892.94 with 25 percent from the General Fund and 75 percent from the Measure A South funding. These funds are being used to help maintain, preserve and improve roads throughout the County of Santa Barbara.

This project will include the removal of selected trees that have damaged the sidewalk and pavement and cannot be salvaged. The contractor will then demolish and remove the damaged sidewalk and pavement and construct new sidewalk and pavement in its place. 

Tree planting will be done in a subsequent contract to replace trees that were removed.

Construction will occur Monday through Friday between the hours of 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. Drivers should be aware of delays, bike detours, reduced speed zones and increased traffic control when driving through the construction sites.

Public Works Department officials wish to thank local residents, pedestrians and traveling public for their patience and cooperation during the construction of this project. 

To follow the schedule of work, please visit the project website PWSB.net.

Eric Pearson represents the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department.

 

