Hot Now: Construction Starts on Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Shop in Santa Maria

Construction has started for two new buildings, including the future home of Santa Barbara County’s first Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, at The Crossroads shopping center in Santa Maria.

Westar Associates has broken ground on the new building pads, adding up to 21,000 square feet.

Officials estimate construction will take seven months to complete and that the store could open as soon as the fall.

The two pads sit near Bradley Road on the west side of the shopping center that is home to Walmart, Home Depot, Best Buy and more.

A 5,500-square-foot building pad, Building D, is being constructed in the parking lot in between Menchie's and Chuck E. Cheese's.

The eagerly anticipated Krispy Kreme Doughnuts will occupy 2,740 square feet of Building D and is anticipated to open the fourth quarter of 2019, Westar representatives said.

Additionally, a16,000-square-foot pad, Building E, is being constructed in the parking lot in between Jersey Mike's and Chuck E. Cheese's.

Westar representatives remained mum about other future tenants for the new buildings but said leasing opportunities were available for restaurant, retail and medical uses.

“We are thrilled to get started on the newest development phase of The Crossroads,” said Jud Dutrisac, Westar's chief operating officer. “With the city of Santa Maria continuing to grow, it is important to us to bring more shopping, dining and service use businesses to the community where everyone can benefit.”

The Crossroads, a 48-acre shopping center, opened in 1998 and consists of several regional and national retailers. Recently, Five Below opened in the shopping center, and the R&R Furniture and Mattress store appears set to move into the storefront where Staples once operated.

Over the years, The Crossroads has provided many benefits to the city of Santa Maria, including more than $1.2 million in traffic improvement fees as well as the creation of more than 1,900 construction jobs and more than 1,500 permanent jobs.

The new project is expected to bring about 135 new jobs to the area.

JW Design and Construction Inc. is the general contractor for the new project. RRM Design Group is the architect and civil engineer.

Westar Associates, a real estate development company with its headquarters in Costa Mesa, is the original developer of The Crossroads and continues to operate the shopping center.

