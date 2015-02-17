Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 8:15 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Construction to Begin Feb. 24 on New Bikestation Module, Parking Lot Improvements

By Jessica Grant for the City of Santa Barbara | February 17, 2015 | 4:10 p.m.

On Feb. 24, construction will begin to install a Bikestation Module and to bring the City Parking Lot 3, at 9 W. Figueroa St., into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The Bikestation Module will replace the three existing wooden bike lockers and provide a secure building for bicycles.

The module will promote alternative transportation throughout the region. The ADA-related work includes construction that will address disabled parking space locations, dimensions, and accessible paths of travel.

Construction hours will be between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and construction will end on April 17.

Although the lot will remain in full operation during the construction, some minor inconveniences will occur, such as an occasional delay upon entering and exiting the lot. Pedestrians will also be impacted at times, requiring detours around the work areas.

If you have any questions regarding this construction, please contact Jessica Grant, project planner, at 805.564.5338. Información en español es disponible al 805.897.2615.

— Jessica Grant is a project planner for the City of Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 