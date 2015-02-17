Construction to Begin Feb. 24 on New Bikestation Module, Parking Lot Improvements

On Feb. 24, construction will begin to install a Bikestation Module and to bring the City Parking Lot 3, at 9 W. Figueroa St., into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The Bikestation Module will replace the three existing wooden bike lockers and provide a secure building for bicycles.

The module will promote alternative transportation throughout the region. The ADA-related work includes construction that will address disabled parking space locations, dimensions, and accessible paths of travel.

Construction hours will be between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and construction will end on April 17.

Although the lot will remain in full operation during the construction, some minor inconveniences will occur, such as an occasional delay upon entering and exiting the lot. Pedestrians will also be impacted at times, requiring detours around the work areas.

If you have any questions regarding this construction, please contact Jessica Grant, project planner, at 805.564.5338. Información en español es disponible al 805.897.2615.

— Jessica Grant is a project planner for the City of Santa Barbara.