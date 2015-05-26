Construction to Require Highway 101 Lane Closures in Santa Maria This Week

Crandall Construction, under contract with the City of Santa Maria, will be performing construction work adjacent to northbound Highway 101 this Wednesday and Thursday, May 27-28.

The intermittent closure is required to move equipment, and will affect the northbound right-hand lane of Highway 101 between Main Street and Donovan Road during the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Statewide Safety will be facilitating the lane closure.

The city and Caltrans recommend that drivers obey all temporary construction traffic control signs and flaggers, and use alternate routes whenever possible to avoid delays in travel time.

Contact the Utilities Department with questions at 805.925.0951 x7270.