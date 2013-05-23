Construction Well Under Way on Valle Verde’s $30 Million Expansion

Construction materials at Valle Verde senior living community are a sure sign of progress being made. The stacks of tiles, boxes and boxes of nails, piles of lumber and 1,000 gallons of paint are just a sampling of what is on hand and needed to complete the $30 million expansion now under way.

Future residents will have an opportunity to see the progress of the new residential living homes during a special sneak peek event next Wednesday, May 29.

As a way to demonstrate the magnitude of the construction project, Sunseri Construction estimates it’ll use more than 100,000 nails to build 40 single-story homes, adding up to more than 60,000 square feet. As those new homes near completion, 11,000 square feet of tile flooring will be installed. Add to that an additional 1,700 square yards of carpet installed throughout the community.

In addition, the general contractor, who has worked on the project since this past November, estimates it is renovating 32,000 feet of common areas, including enhancements to the poolside bistro, fitness center and wellness clinic, and additional parking spaces. The expansion also includes a 10-acre oak woodland preserve, acreage for green space and landscaping adorned with 3,500 tons of decorative rock.

“Construction is well under way on our expansion, bringing new and highly anticipated residential living for seniors in Santa Barbara,” said Tim Wetzel, executive director for Valle Verde. “Every week, progress made by construction crews is more evident, and that adds a great deal of excitement for everyone.”

The $30 million expansion project is a boost to the Santa Barbara economy through the creation of construction jobs. At any one time, up to 100 Sunseri Construction employees are at the site working toward a completion date in the summer of 2014.

Fast facts:

» Valle Verde’s residential living expansion is more than 60 percent complete.

» On any given day, Valle Verde has around 100 construction workers onsite.

» More than 75 future residents will move into new residential living homes when completed.

» The new residential living homes are 95 percent reserved and expected to be fully reserved by July 1.

» Other enhancements to the campus will include an outdoor performance venue, salon, putting green, bocce ball court, woodworking and tool shop, guest rooms and poolside café.

» Valle Verde has invested $30 million in the expansion project.

— Dani Row is a publicist representing Valle Verde.