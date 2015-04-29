Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 8:18 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Construction Worker Killed in Fall at Chumash Casino

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | April 29, 2015

A construction worker died Wednesday afternoon in a fall from building scaffolding at a construction site at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez.

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the casino at about 12:30 p.m., and quickly determined that the victim had been fatally injured, according to fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The worker fell two to three stories from scaffolding while working on the casino-expansion project, Zaniboni said.

He suffered major trauma and was declared dead at the scene, Zaniboni said.

A Chumash spokesman identified the victim Wednesday night as David Goldsberry, 45, of Las Vegas, Nevada.

He was a subcontractor working for the Tutor Perini Building Corp., which issued the following statement:

"Tutor Perini is deeply saddened by the loss of life that resulted from today's incident at the Chumash Casino Resort. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Mr. David Goldsberry.

"Mr. Goldsberry was an employee of SME Steel Contractors, a subcontractor to Tutor Perini on the project. The company is investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident and is fully cooperating with the local authorities in their investigation."

Goldsberry's death was under investigation by Cal/OSHA as an industrial accident, Zaniboni said.

Chumash Chairman Vincent Armenta also issued a statement:

"We are very saddened to learn of the tragic death of Mr. David Goldsberry. We would like to extend our deepest sympathy to Mr. Goldsberry's family, friends and coworkers."

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton

