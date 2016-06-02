Consuelo Loera of Santa Barbara, 1938-2016

Posted on June 2, 2016 | 1:20 p.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Consuelo Loera, 77, of Santa Barbara, died peacefully May 30, 2016, after a lengthy illness.

Consuelo was born on Sept. 9, 1938, in the small pueblo of San Martin de Bolanos, Jalisco, Mexico to Esteban and Maria Loera.

She moved to the Santa Barbara area in 1966, where she raised her children.

She was a registered nurse assistant at Hillside House and later moved over to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital as a housekeeper while mainly caring for and loving patients in 3 Central North.

She retired from Cottage Hospital after 17 years of devoted service.

Consuelo is preceded in death by her son Roberto Daniel Loera of Santa Barbara; grandson Steven Anthony Fields of Santa Barbara; sister, Amparo Garcia Loera of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico; and brother, Alfredo Loera of Salinas, Calif.

She is survived by her children Genoveva Meza Loera, Azucena Lopez Loera, Rafael (Monica) Lopez, Jose Luis Lopez and Grace Mercedes Lopez; 21 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and 14 great great grandchildren.

A rosary service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 9, 2016, at Holy Cross Church, located at 1740 Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, June 10, also at Holy Cross, followed immediately by the graveside service at Goleta Cemetery, 44 S. San Antonio Road in Santa Barbara.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services, 805.895.8409.