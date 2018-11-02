Consultant for Montecito Water District Recommends Recycling Wastewater for Commercial Customers

Woodard & Curran, an environmental consulting firm based in Los Angeles, has been studying wastewater recycling for months at the behest of the Montecito Water District. In a report made public on Friday, the firm presented its recommendation for the most cost-effective approach to wastewater recycling in Montecito.

Its top recommendation for the water district was to pursue the construction of a treatment and recycling facility in cooperation with the Montecito Sanitary District to provide recycled wastewater to the following commercial customers inside the district:

» Santa Barbara Cemetery

» Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore

» Miramar Hotel

» Ty Warner Hotels

» Music Academy of the West

» Valley Club Montecito

» Birnam Wood Golf Club



The recommended project would deliver about 370 AFY of recycled water for irrigation, with a fully loaded cost of about $3,300/AF — a price that is competitive with the prices the Montecito Water District pays for fresh water from its traditional suppliers. The firm noted that this supply would help MWD meet its goal of achieving a diversified and resilient water supply.

Woody Barrett, running for a seat on the Montecito Sanitary District Board of Directors, expressed strong support for the recommendation by Woodard & Curran.

“Our team has been advocating for recycling as a critical piece of our water security strategy," he said. "It is gratifying to see that some of the leading experts in this field agree with us. If elected, I look forward to working with the other directors to implement this recommendation.”

Ken Coates, running for a seat on the Montecito Water District Board of Directors, added that the report should put to rest the accusations that have been leveled against the Water Security Team by the incumbents seeking re-election and their supporters.

“Respected independent experts have made it clear that our entire community would benefit from recycling wastewater," he said. "The assertion that recycling wastewater would be a handout to the golf courses orchestrated by their members is utter nonsense. We had no control over, or input into, this report by Woodard & Curran. But we certainly agree with the recommendation to pursue recycling for large commercial customers. The costs are in line with other supplies, the customers, including the golf courses, would pay for their recycled water, and the entire community would benefit.”

Referring to an unmarked flier that has been illegally distributed to sanitary district customers, Brian Goebel, a candidate for the water district Board of Directors, said: “The only ‘hoax’ in this election has been the incumbents’ false assertion that we support recycling because some of our supporters are golf club members. We support recycling based on its obvious merits. Our opponents have done nothing to reduce discharges off Butterfly Beach and improve our water security in our eighth year of drought. They are the ones who should be ashamed.”

Click here for a copy of the report. Click here for more information on the Montecito Water Security Team.

— Sharon Byrne for the Committee for Montecito Water Security.