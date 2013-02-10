Consultant Marianne Minor to Lead Career Workshops at Solvang Library

The Solvang Library is announcing a free public workshop, titled “Finding the Right Job: A Career Workshop,” to be held from 11 a.m. to noon on three consecutive Fridays, beginning Feb. 22.

Author and consultant Marianne Minor will lead the class, which will continue on March 1 and March 8. Each of the three one-hour sessions focuses on a different aspect of managing a job search. Participants can attend one or all three at the Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Drive in Solvang.

The course is being offered free to anyone who is looking to make a transition into a new job.

“The world of employment is changing so fast, and people are facing many new challenges,” Minor said. “This program will assist you in determining what steps you can take to make yourself desirable in the current job market. It will help you know yourself better so you can effectively communicate your strengths and skills on your résumé, and in job interviews. It will also assist you with making the right decisions once you have job offers in hand.”

Minor, a local resident, is a licensed clinical social worker, management consultant and author of three books. For more than 30 years, she worked in human resources and management development in the Silicon Valley for General Electric, PG&E and IBM.

She also served as a consultant for many years to the IT Department of Santa Clara University and provided leadership development to the president and deans of San Jose State University. She has taught numerous workshops, including Managing Your Career, Selection Interviewing, and Coaching and Developing Management. She is currently a job coach for clients in the private and public sectors.

Participants can pre-register for the free workshop online at the Santa Barbara Public Library System’s website, www.sbplibrary.org, or by calling the Solvang Library at 805.688.4214. To get the most out of the class participants are encouraged to bring a résumé or bio to each session.

Session One on Friday, Feb. 22, will focus on analyzing one’s skills and strengths in the current and changing job market to establish both short- and long-term goals.

Session Two on Friday, March 1 will concentrate on analyzing one’s accomplishments, defining possible career choices, building a résumé, and obtaining interviews.

Session Three on Friday, March 8, will concentrate on preparing for and participating in the interview process.

The Solvang Library is a branch of the Santa Barbara Public Library System. Call 805.688.4214, or visit the library system’s website, www.sbplibrary.org, to find out about these and other programs and services of the Santa Barbara Public Library System.

— Carey McKinnon is supervisor of the Solvang Library.