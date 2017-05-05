Consultant Offers Tips for Business Success

Local management consultant R.W. “Hap” Ziegler will discuss ways to ensure success for you and your business in a talk before Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable, SABER, 8-10 a.m. Thursday, May 11 at the University Club, 1332 Santa Barbara St.

Ziegler is the chief operating officer of Mesa Consulting LLC. He has been a management consultant for some 30 years.



Whether the goal is to grow revenue, attain better or more clients, or enhance employee retention, Ziegler will offer attendees a strategic vision and checklist for a path to success for their company.

Prior to consulting, Ziegler practiced law including, three years as a deputy district attorney.

Over the years he has consulted with for-profit and not-for-profit entities worldwide, including helping to develop business strategies for companies that have thousands of employees and revenues in the hundreds of millions.

The cost to attend is $35 with advance RSVP or $40 at the door. Checks and cash will be accepted at the door. To register, email [email protected]

— Jennifer Goddard for Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable.