Consumer Fire Products Moving Headquarters to Goleta

The company will occupy space Target had planned to fill near Hollister Avenue

A new business will be moving into space formerly set aside for Target to build a location in Goleta.

Consumer Fire Products Inc. is moving its headquarters from Oregon to 140 Los Carneros Way in Goleta this month, according to owner and Santa Barbara native Irene Rhodes.

The more than 3,500-square-foot space formerly housed Enviroscaping, which was one of three tenants that had been negotiating with property owner HCR LLC and Target to give up the space, said Greg Bartholomew of Hayes Commercial Group.

Target ditched those plans last fall, although the retailer has yet to inform the City of Goleta that it has withdrawn its application for the project, city spokeswoman Valerie Kushnerov said this week.

Enviroscaping left the Los Carneros Way space for an Old Town Goleta facility in 2014, which made way for Consumer Fire Products to sign a lease.

The company, which was founded in 1998, sells wildfire products and services to more than 50,000 customers in the western 12 states and Texas, inventing a popular “FOAM SAFE” system that protects homes during wildfires.

Rhodes told Noozhawk her company is still moving its equipment down south, and is looking forward to occupying a space that will help sustain its growth.

She described her company as part construction, part fire service and part landscaping, predominantly serving private clients and insurance companies.

“We love being in the rural area of Goleta,” Rhodes said. “We wanted one local facility we could use for everything. Goleta just seemed like a perfect fit. We were also waiting to upgrade our equipment and vehicles until we got a bigger facility.”

In addition to the building, which is located near the Goleta Valley Athletic Club and Santa Barbara Motorsports, Rhodes said Consumer Fire Products equipment will be stored on more than 20,000 square feet of an exclusive, adjacent yard lot.

“We’re just really excited and looking forward to being very involved in the community,” she said.

Rhodes said the company, which sponsored the 2014 Holiday Parade for the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization, has already signed on to sponsor the 2015 event as well.

