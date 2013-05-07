Containment Expected Tuesday for 28,000-Acre Springs Fire

Full containment was expected Tuesday for the wind-driven wildfire that charred 28,000 acres and menaced residents near Camarillo, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, the Springs Fire was 90-percent contained, officials said.

Twenty-two structures — mostly outbuildings — were damaged or destroyed by the Ventura County blaze, which broke out Thursday along Highway 101 near the Conejo Grade.

Some 440 firefighting personnel remained assigned to the fire as of Tuesday, with their main focus on completing and strengthening containment lines, fire officials said.

Mop-up activities were continuing in the more visible areas to help allay public concern, officials said.

Cause of the blaze remained under investigation, but officials have ruled out arson.

Eight firefighters have been injured, though none seriously, officials said.

All evacuation and road closures have been lifted, and the Red Cross has shut down its evacuation centers.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton