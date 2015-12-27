Containment of 1,388-Acre Solimar Fire Expected on Tuesday

Advice

3-day-old wildfire burning along Highway 101 west of Ventura was 87-percent contained as of Monday morning

After another day of progress on the fire lines, officials on Monday said they expect to have full containment of the Solimar Fire on Tuesday.

As of 8 a.m., the wind-driven fire that charred 1,388 acres south of Carpinteria was 87-percent contained, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. (The acreage figure for the fire was increased based on updated mapping.)

“As the work continues, firefighters are locating smoldering vegetation near the line and extinguishing it before it can spread to the unburned brush,” the department said on its Facebook page.

The blaze broke out late Friday, resulting in evacuations of homes at Solimar Beach and a 14-hour closure of Highway 101 between Carpinteria and Ventura.

More than 330 fire personnel remained assigned to the nearly 2-square-mile blaze Sunday night.

All closures and evacuations have been lifted, officials say.

Two injuries to firefighters were reported during the fire, which officials have said was caused by arcing power lines on private oil-company property owned by California Resources Corp.

