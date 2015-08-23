Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 11:21 pm | Mostly Cloudy 57º

 
 
 
 

Containment Edges Up to 80% for Cuesta Fire; 3,500 Acres Charred

Drier weather may hamper efforts to corral week-old wildfire burning in San Luis Obispo County

A hand crew scrapes out a containment line Saturday on the Cuesta Fire burning in San Luis Obispo County. The blaze had charred 3,500 acres and was 70 percent contained as of Sunday morning.
A hand crew scrapes out a containment line Saturday on the Cuesta Fire burning in San Luis Obispo County. The blaze had charred 3,500 acres and was 70 percent contained as of Sunday morning. (Inciweb photo)
A week after it was sparked, reportedly by an errant tow chain on Highway 101, the Cuesta Fire in San Luis Obispo County had charred 3,500 acres and was 80 percent contained by Monday morning.

A veritable army of fire personnel — numbering 1,547 as of Monday — continued battling the blaze north and east of the Cuesta Grade, according to Cal Fire.

While air tankers and helicopters remained an important part of the fire fight, most of the progress was being made on the ground through the use of hand crews and bulldozers carving out primary and back-up containment lines through the rugged back country a few miles north of San Luis Obispo.

“Firefighters continue to be challenged by the dense vegetation and steep terrain,” according to a Cal Fire statement.

Containment-line construction has been especially slow in the southeast section of the fire, where firefighters are encountering thick vegetation and steep and narrow canyons.

Only a single firefighter injury has been reported on the fire, with one structure destroyed and two others threatened.

Fire officials are targeting to have the blaze fully contained by Wednesday evening.

However, they may be challenged in that goal by weather conditions, as a high-pressure system building over the West Coast is expected to bring warmer temperatures and lower humidity for the coming week.

The right lane of northbound Highway 101 over the Cuesta Grade remained closed to allow room for fire personnel to work, but all other lanes were open.

[Click here for updates on the fire from Inciweb]

