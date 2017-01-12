Monday, April 23 , 2018, 1:09 pm | Mostly Cloudy 61º

 
 
 
 

Business

Contract Dispute Leaves DirecTV Customers Without KEYT, KKFX Stations

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | January 12, 2017 | 6:44 p.m.

A breakdown in contract negotiations has left DirecTV customers on the Central Coast without their local ABC and Fox television channels.

As of 3 p.m. Thursday, DirecTV no longer was carrying KEYT-TV, an ABC affiliate, and KKFX-TV, a Fox affiliate, in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, according to Mark Danielson, the stations’ general manager.

“We began discussing renewing our agreement with DirecTV on Nov. 15,” Danielson said. “For months we negotiated with DirecTV, and over that time it became apparent that DirecTV refuses to pay a fair value for our programming.”

St. Joseph, Missouri-based News-Press & Gazette Company, parent of KEYT and KKFX, owns stations in nine other markets across the country that also are affected by the breakdown in negotiations with DirecTV, Danielson said.

KEYT and KKFX provide the highest rated channels on DirecTV’s local system, according to Danielson.

“We offer the top-rated local news relevant to DirecTV’s local subscribers,” Danielson said. “We also are the primary source for ABC and Fox premium network programming. Yet, despite all of that, DirecTV refuses to pay a fee representing a small percentage of what it pays for channels like ESPN, which has a fraction of our ratings.”

Programming from the two stations will remain available for viewers with over-the-air antennas, Danielson said, adding that customers of other pay-TV providers are not affected.

DirecTV could not be reached for comment Thursday night, but the company’s website includes information outlining its position on negotiations with local affiliates:

“DirecTV pays programmers fees to carry their networks or local stations. When contracts come to an end, we negotiate new agreements, and the vast majority of the time you never hear about them.

“But sometimes, programmers demand an increase that’s two, three, and even 10 times more what they’ve ever received before – and all for the exact same channels.

“We believe it’s our responsibility to take a stand and protect you from these excessive price increases so you don’t see an unnecessary increase to your family’s monthly bill.”

Neither NPG nor DirecTV provided details about the contract negotiations or how far apart the two sides are on the economic issues.

NPG said on its website that it does not know when its stations will return to DirecTV.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 