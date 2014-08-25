Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 12:20 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Contractors Complete Emergency Pumping System Project at Lake Cachuma

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | August 25, 2014 | 5:23 p.m.

Contractors successfully tested the emergency pumping system project for the dropping water levels at Lake Cachuma, ahead of the Sept. 1 deadline given by the Cachuma Operation and Maintenance Board.

Cushman Contracting Corp. was chosen to design, build and operate the pumping stations to get the reservoir’s water up to the North Portal Intake Tower and into the Tecolote Tunnel, which connects the lake to Santa Barbara County’s South Coast.  

When water levels drop below the intake tower gates, pumps will be needed to get water into the system.

Lee Cushman updated board members at Monday’s meeting, saying the system is completed and ready to go whenever COMB decides to start operating it.

“We should be ready when you need us,” he said.

COMB and its consultants had to get several environmental permits and connect PG&E power to the project site in addition to the construction itself.

Cushman Contracting tested the pumping station the week of Aug. 11, Cushman said Monday. The pumps are contractually obligated to pump 45 million gallons perday during operation.

There are additional buoys in the water near the new pipeline and barge, with 5 miles-per-hour signs to warn boaters, and security personnel stay on site 24 hours a day to protect the equipment, Cushman noted. 

COMB is charged a monthly rate for the emergency pumping station, whether it’s on standby or operational, and four of its member agencies have to come up with the money to pay for the project.

COMB and the water purveyors are pursuing federal and state grant money, but the situation is constantly evolving, according to general manager Randy Ward.

The agencies pitching in include the Carpinteria Valley Water District, the Goleta Water District, the Montecito Water District and the City of Santa Barbara.

As of now, it looks like state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, may have earmarked some Department of Water Resources funding for drought-related projects, Ward said.

The State Water Resources Control Board also intends to award $1.4 million toward the cost for Goleta, Montecito and Santa Barbara, Ward said.

Carpinteria hasn't received a commitment yet but is in the same position to get funding, general manager Charles Hamilton said. 

Loan documents, on the other hand, have been finalized and payments have been made, Ward said.

COMB budgeted $917,000 for the design, project management and electrical installation last year and budgeted another $4.7 million for the current year. Of that, $1.6 million has already been spent, according to COMB records.

Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 