Contractors Recognized for Energy-Efficient Projects

By Gina DePinto for emPower Central Coast | May 5, 2017 | 1:04 p.m.

Four local contractors are being recognized for their dedication, professionalism and service assisting Central Coast residents in making energy-efficient upgrades to their homes.

This year’s recipients of emPower Central Coast’s second annual Contractor Recognition Awards are: Solarponics, CK Builders Inc., Halsell Builders, and NRG Heating & Air Conditioning.

“We are recognizing these local companies for demonstrating their commitment to helping local homeowners create healthy homes while reducing energy costs and environmental impacts,” said Ashley Watkins, emPower program services supervisor.

“As emPower participating contractors, they work with clients to identify home energy upgrade projects with the most benefit that also align with and qualify for incentives and low-interest financing available through emPower,” she said.

CK Builders Inc., is owned and operated by contractor Cindy Edwards. The company prides itself in designs that reflect a client’s wants and needs, superior craftsmanship, use of green products, and attention to energy efficiency and indoor air quality issues.

Halsell Builders prides itself as designing and constructing heating and cooling systems to operate at peak efficiency and insulating walls and piping beyond industry norms, among other practices.

NRG Heating & Air Conditioning has been serving customers for 22 years, providing attention to detail and quality craftsmanship. In addition to climate-control systems, NRG offers solar panel installation and repair.

Solarponics was established in 1975 by Cal Poly San Luis Obispo engineering graduate Mike Emrich. Today, Solarponics designs and installs solar water heating, solar electric, solar pool heating, radiant heating and cooling, battery storage and more.
 
emPower offers free energy consultations from energy coaches who can connect homeowners with qualified contractors, utility incentives and low-interest unsecured financing. For more information for homeowners and the community, visit www.empowersbc.org.

For more about how to become a participating contractor, call 568-3566 or visit www.empowersbc.org/contractors.

— Gina DePinto for emPower Central Coast.

Halsell Builders:
Caption: (L to R) Caleb Cotton and Patty Coy accept the emPower Contractor Recognition Award on behalf of Halsell Builders.
Photo Credit: Photo courtesy of emPower Central Coast

C.K. Builders
Caption:  Brett Bishop (L) of emPower presents C.K. Builders owner Cindy Edwards with the emPower Contractor Recognition Award.  
Photo Credit: Photo courtesy of emPower Central Coast
 

 
