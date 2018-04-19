Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 6:29 pm | Fair and Breezy 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Controlled Burn Takes Aim at Invasive Grass on UCSB’s Lagoon Island

The area's non-native ripgut grass will be replaced by more than 20 species, including a native coastal sage

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | June 16, 2014 | 6:10 p.m.

As the sun burned away the morning fog near UCSB on Monday, fire crews and ecologists used that window of sunshine to get a controlled burn under way on a small lagoon island to help burn away non-native vegetation making its home there.

Black smoke lifted into the air as Santa Barbara County firefighters took their torches to a quarter-acre of the campus' lagoon island, burning an area covered in invasive grasses. 

The grass is that of the bromus diandrus plant, or ripgut grass, and is notoriously hard to destroy. Scientists at the Cheadle Center for Biodiversity and Ecological Restoration have been experimenting for years on how to best get rid of the grass and are working to replace it with native plants on the island.

The group found that the ground must get to 400 degrees to destroy the seed bank of the grass.

"Essentially what we're trying to do is control this invasion of European annual grass," said Darwin Richardson, a natural area steward with the Cheadle Center. 

The ripgut grass is one of the most invasive species they see in the sandy coastal mesa areas, he said.

They prepared a quarter-acre area on the lagoon island and cleared brush from other parts of the island to create more fuel for Monday's controlled burn.

They expect to plant more than 20 species, including a native coastal sage, in the area once the grass is destroyed, he said. 

"It will provide flowers and resources for wildlife throughout the year, versus grasses which produce all their good seed in one short window, similar to the other non-native species we see," Richardson said.

Because they are making the burn in smaller areas at a time, it could be a few years before the entire island is restored.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 