Business

Conway Family Wines Premieres Three New White Wines for Spring

By Jennifer Goddard Combs for the Stearns Wharf Merchants Association | June 11, 2014 | 1:44 p.m.

Conway Family Wines, a local family owned and operated winery, will premiere three new white wines this spring.

In July 2011, the Conway family opened the Deep Sea Wine Tasting Room on Stearns Wharf. The Conways produce estate- and locally-sourced wines under the Deep Sea and Conway labels.

Siblings Gareth, Tom, Gillian and John share the daily operation and management responsibilities at Conway Family Wines from the wine production to the sales and marketing of their wines in their tasting room and nationally.

The winery was founded in 2007 by the family, and now has 15 employees and bottles 15,000 cases of wine annually.

“We are thrilled to operate our tasting room on Stearns Wharf,” said Tom Conway, 31, the vice president of business development. “This location has helped us to build our business from the ground up. We started with nothing but our vineyards, six years later we have produced multiple vintages and have a beautiful tasting room space to share our wines and the story of our winemaking.”

Now, they are “rolling out the barrels” on three new white wines.

The wines are a Deep Sea Grenache Blanc, Central Coast, 2013; Deep Sea Chardonnay, Santa Barbara County, 2012; and Deep Sea Estate Sauvignon Blanc, “Coquina Vineyard,” 2013.

For more information, click here.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing the Stearns Wharf Merchants Association.

