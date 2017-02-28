Friday, June 1 , 2018, 4:46 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Cooking Up Dreams Co-Chairs Announced

By Marianne McCarthy for Family Service Agency | February 28, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Meredith Garofalo and Emily Nordee have been named event committee co-chairs for Cooking Up Dreams, a benefit for at-risk youth served by Family Service Agency to be held March 31 at Fess Parker Doubletree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd., Santa Barbara.

Meredith Garofalo Click to view larger
Meredith Garofalo (Family Service Agency)

Garofalo is a meteorologist and reporter for Newschannel 3. Her forecasts can be seen every morning on KEYT and Fox 11. She also produces Meredith's Weekend Picks, a weekly segment on Fridays, reporting on community events and other features.

Garofalo is passionate about giving back to the community, donating time to such causes as Big Brothers Big Sisters (where she is also an Advisory Council Member), Boys & Girls Clubs, Make-A-Wish, Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, and the American Red Cross.

She also enjoys giving classroom talks to students including career days at local high schools.

Emily Nordee Click to view larger
Emily Nordee (Family Service Agency)

She is an accomplished singer and actress, performing at local charity and community events. In September 2013, she starred as Rizzo in Grease and was a finalist in the 2014 Star Voice Competition.

Nordee is the public relations director for Evans Hardy + Young, a local communications agency specializing in food and hospitality.

As an industry expert, she has been behind many successful national marketing campaigns and events including the California Walnut Board, Little Caesars Pizza Veteran’s Program, the James Beard Foundations Awards and Campari USA — The Year of the Negroni.

She is a passionista of food and beverage. If it’s happening in the food or wine world, she has probably heard about it, knows the people behind it or is making it happen herself.

“We are very fortunate to have two experienced and dedicated professionals leading our signature fundraising event,” said Lisa Brabo, executive director.

“Our event committee is putting together a unique event that is certain to be a great way to have fun while helping at-risk kids achieve their dreams,” Brabo said.

The Cooking Up Dreams fundraising event features a culinary competition between leading local chefs. Celebrity judges and up to 300 guests will taste the food made by each chef to vote on the top dish for the People’s Choice and Judge’s Awards.

Guests will also enjoy complimentary wine (provided by Grassini Family Vineyards and Touring and Tasting) and beer, full bar, music by DJ Scott Topper, silent and live auction, a red carpet entrance, and a photo booth experience by RUMOR Photo Media.

Competing chefs and restaurants include: Angel Oak at Bacara Resort & Spa, Boathouse at Hendry's Beach, Chef Michael Hutchings, Convivo, Finch & Fork, First & Oak at the Mirabelle Inn and Les Merchands Wine Bar.

Also, Nimita's Cuisine, Oveja Blanca/Black Sheep, Patxi's Pizza, Persona Woodfired Pizzeria, Renaud’s Patisserie & Bistro and Santa Barbara FisHouse

This year, the event is being presented by Union Bank. Additional sponsors are:

Les and Zora Charles, John and Jill Bishop, Michael and Marni Cooney, Jim and Shirley Ann Hurley, Bob and Susan Manning, Montecito Bank & Trust, Maryan Schall, Jeff Slay/Woodruff-Sawyer FKA Neovia, Bergquist Wang, LLC, Tim and Ginny Bliss and Hugh and Kelly Boss.

Also, Bunnin Chevrolet Cadillac, Liz and Andrew Butcher, Coast Village Chevron Wine, Grotto, Foundation for SBCC, Ghita Ginberg, Jim and Chana Jackson, Jim and Mary Morouse, Price, Postel & Parma, LLC, Sybil Rosen, David L. Smith and Fred and Jane Sweeney.

Proceeds from Cooking Up Dreams support Family Service Agency’s youth enrichment programs including Big Brothers Big Sisters, school-based counseling, and youth behavioral health— all programs targeting low-income at-risk youth who, with the help of counseling and mentors, are able to improve their personal growth and academic experience.

For more about the event, to buy tickets or become a sponsor with reserved seating, visit www.cookingupdreams.org/.

— Marianne McCarthy for Family Service Agency.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 