Cooking Up Turkey Chili

Ingredients
1½ tablespoon canola or corn oil
1 medium or large onion, chopped
20 ounces ground, skinless turkey breast
2 large garlic cloves
2 teaspoon chili powder
½ teaspoon pepper
½ teaspoon ground cumin
15½ ounces canned, no-salt-added pinto beans (rinsed, drained)
15½ ounces canned, no-salt-added black beans (rinsed, drained)
15.5 ounces canned, no-salt-added, diced tomatoes
1¾ cups fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth
1 cup frozen whole-kernel corn
6 ounces canned, no-salt-added tomato paste
4 medium green onions
» Lightly spray a Dutch oven with cooking spray. Add the oil and heat over medium-high heat, swirling to coat the bottom. Cook the onion for 3 minutes, or until soft, stirring occasionally.
» Reduce the heat to medium. Stir in the turkey. Cook for 5 minutes, or until browned, stirring frequently to turn and break up the turkey.
» Stir in the garlic, chili powder, pepper and cumin. Stir in the remaining ingredients except the green onions. Cook for 5 to 7 minutes, or until heated through, stirring frequently. Just before serving, sprinkle with the green onions.
Nutritional Information
» Calories: 347
» Fat Content: 5.0 grams
» Saturated Fat Content: 0.5 grams
» Protein Content: 34 grams
» Carbohydrate Content: 42 grams
» Fiber Content: 10 grams
» Cholesterol Content: 64 milligrams
» Sodium Content: 129 milligrams
— Source: American Heart Association.