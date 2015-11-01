Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 3:01 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Cool, Rainy Conditions Expected Monday in Santa Barbara County

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | November 1, 2015 | 9:34 p.m.

After basking in summer-like weather over the weekend, Santa Barbara County is headed for wind and rain Monday and Tuesday, as a cold storm front from the Pacific Northwest makes its way through the region.

Rainfall amounts are expected to be fairly light — a tenth to three-quarters of an inch, according to the National Weather Service.

Totals are likely to be higher in northern Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County than on the South Coast.

The chance of rain Monday was pegged at 70 percent, falling to 30 percent Monday night.

There is a slight chance of thunderstorms, according to Robbie Munroe, a weather service meteorologist in Oxnard.

Skies are expected to begin clearing Tuesday.

A wind advisory has been issued, extending from 10 a.m. Monday until 4 a.m. Tuesday. Winds of 15-30 mph are forecast, with gusts to 50 mph possible Monday afternoon.

A high surf advisory also has been issued for areas north of Point Conception.

From 4 a.m. Monday until 8 a.m. Tuesday, surf of 8 to 12 feet is possible, especially on northwest-facing beaches.

Daytime highs in the upper 60s and low 70s are expected through the end of the week, followed by another warming trend.

Overnight lows should be in the 40s this week.

