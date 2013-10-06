Cooler Temperatures, Chance of Showers in Forecast

After a sweltering weekend, Santa Barbara County's South Coast will be significantly cooler by midweek with even a chance of showers Wednesday.

Although Monday and Tuesday are expected to be mostly sunny with temperatures in the 70s and 80s, the National Weather Service said the conditions won't last.

An upper-level, low-pressure system is moving into Southern California from the north and the forecast calls for mostly cloudy conditions Wednesday and unseasonably cool temperatures. Wednesday's highs are only expected to reach the upper 50s and low 60s, the weather service said.

Along with the cooling trend, a chance of showers is possible Wednesday and snow could dust mountains above 5,000 feet across Southern California.

By the weekend, however, temperatures should return to the 70s.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service. Connect with the OES on Facebook.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.