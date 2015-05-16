Monday, June 18 , 2018, 11:17 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Cooler Temperatures, Marine Layer Expected Next Week in Santa Barbara County

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | May 16, 2015

Dry and slightly warmer conditions are in store for Santa Barbara County this weekend, but the National Weather Service said the week ahead will include cooler temperatures and the return of a coastal marine layer.

The weather service said skies are expected to cloud up Saturday afternoon on the South Coast with partly cloudy conditions in Sunday’s forecast.

Saturday’s daytime high temperatures should top out in the mid-60s, reaching around 70 in the foothills. Local winds of about 15 mph are expected.

Highs in the 60s are likely Sunday.

Overnight lows are expected to be in the 40s to mid-50s both nights.

The weather service said Monday should bring a week of partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the upper 50s to mid-60s, although highs could reach in the 70s in the foothills later in the week.

A morning marine layer is expected all week.

