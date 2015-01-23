Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 2:13 pm | Mostly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Cooper Allebrand of Santa Barbara Earns Dean’s List Honors at Roger Williams University

By Lynda Curtis for Roger Williams University | January 23, 2015 | 6:49 a.m.

Cooper Allebrand, a resident of Santa Barbara, has been named to the fall 2014 Dean's List at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I.

Allebrand is a foreign languages major.

Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a GPA of 3.4 or higher are placed on the Dean's List that semester.

Roger Williams University, with its main campus located on the coast of Bristol, R.I., is a forward-thinking private university with 45 undergraduate majors spanning the liberal arts and the professions, where students become community-minded citizens through project-based, experiential learning.

With small classes, direct access to faculty and boundless opportunity for real-world projects, RWU students develop the ability to think critically while simultaneously building the practical skills that today's employers demand. In the two years since launching its signature Affordable Excellence initiative, the University has established itself as a leader in American higher education by confronting the most pressing issues facing students and families - increasing costs that limit access to college, rising debt and the job readiness of graduates.

In addition to its 4,000 undergraduates, RWU is home to more than a dozen graduate programs, a thriving School of Continuing Studies based in Providence as well as Rhode Island's only law school.

— Lynda Curtis represents Roger Williams University.

