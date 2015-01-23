Cooper Allebrand of Santa Barbara Earns Dean’s List Honors at Roger Williams University

Cooper Allebrand, a resident of Santa Barbara, has been named to the fall 2014 Dean's List at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I.

Allebrand is a foreign languages major.

Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a GPA of 3.4 or higher are placed on the Dean's List that semester.

— Lynda Curtis represents Roger Williams University.