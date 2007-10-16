Cop Call: Feeling Sleepy

Law enforcement called to the scene met with the subject at 9:15 a.m. The subject, the son of the homeowner, explained how he needed a place to stay since leaving a substance abuse treatment center. Knowing the home would be vacated during the fumigation, and needing a place to sleep, he decided to sneak in over the course of the night.

Finding the fumigation warning sign moved from the tent and a sliding glass door unlocked, an employee of the extermination company became alarmed. It was during the final walk-through of the Goleta residence following the treatment when the employee discovered a person lying on the couch inside. Fearing the worst, the employee began yelling until finally the subject stirred from his slumber.

