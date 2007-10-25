Cop Call: Out of the Porta-Potty and into the Slammer
While on patrol at 9:30 p.m., Oct. 11, in the Santa Barbara CityParking Lot 11 on East Haley Street, officers detained a man as he exited aportable toilet holding an opened container of alcohol.
A records’ check indicated the 46-year-old was on active parole and probation.
During a search of his personal belongings, officers found rock cocaine, two used needles and a crack pipe.
He was arrested for parole violation, possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia, and being under the influence.
