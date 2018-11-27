Pixel Tracker

Tuesday, November 27 , 2018, 11:32 am | Fair 67º

 
 
 

Coping With Loss of Loved One During Holiday Season

By Andy Silverman for Hospice of Santa Barbara | November 27, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The holiday season can stir up a range of emotions, including joy, stress, sadness, and everything in between. For those preparing to navigate the holiday season after dealing with the recent loss of a loved one, this time of year can be even more difficult.

Hospice of Santa Barbara (HSB) understands that grieving during the holidays is an extremely difficult situation, and is offering tips, workshops, and community events to help during the grieving process.

Below are some tips to keep in mind this holiday season:

» Remember, not everyone grieves the same way and that it’s OK to be happy. Even when you’re grieving, it’s not unusual to laugh or smile when thinking about your favorite memories.

» Ask for what you need. Others don’t know what to say or do unless you tell them what would help most.

» Think about what the holidays will be like without your loved one ahead of time. You’ll be better prepared to deal with tough situations if you think about how you’ll feel in advance, rather than getting caught off guard when certain moments arise.

» Spend time with family and friends. Surrounding yourself with those who also knew and cared about your loved one can help the healing process by creating a positive atmosphere in a safe, comfortable place.

» Create a new holiday tradition in memory of your loved one. Rather than being reminded of the things you used to do together, creating a new tradition can be a great way to move forward while continuing to honor and celebrate their memory.

» Attend a grief support group or workshop. This will offer an opportunity to connect with others in the community who can relate to your situation. HSB is hosting Holiday Grief Workshops on Saturday, Dec. 1 and Saturday, Dec. 15. Click here for details.

Another opportunity to celebrate loved ones who have passed is HSB’s upcoming Light Up a Life ceremonies happening throughout the Santa Barbara area in December.

Light Up a Life ceremonies are free to attend and feature special guests and speakers, music, and a memorial tree lighting, including hundreds of sparkling tribute stars hung to commemorate those who are no longer with us.

Stars are available online and will be available at each ceremony for a suggested donation of $15 or more for those wishing to personalize a star to hang on the tree.

Hospice of Santa Barbara will record the names being honored and remembered into the Book of Life, which will be available in perpetuity online. All proceeds will benefit Hospice of Santa Barbara programs.

Light Up a Life dates and locations:

» Saturday, Dec. 1, 5:30 p.m. – Casa de la Guerra, 15 E. De La Guerra St., Santa Barbara

» Sunday, Dec. 2, 5:30 p.m. – Camino Real Marketplace, Storke Road and Marketplace Drive, Goleta

» Wednesday, Dec. 5, 5:30 p.m. – Montecito Upper Village Green, Corner of San Ysidro and E. Valley Road, Montecito

» Saturday, Dec. 8, 5:30 p.m. – Seal Fountain at Linden Plaza, Linden Avenue, Carpinteria

Guests are encouraged to arrive at 5 p.m. to hang their personalized stars on the tree.

To buy a star or for more information about Light Up a Life, call 805-563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.

Hospice of Santa Barbara provides professional counseling, support groups, and patient care services free of charge to individuals and families who are grieving the death of a loved one or experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness.

Hospice of Santa Barbara also provides counseling in its offices and on 12 local junior and high school campuses to children and teens who are grieving a loss. For more information including volunteer opportunities, call 805-563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.

— Andy Silverman for Hospice of Santa Barbara.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 