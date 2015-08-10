Corazon Cocina Open Mondays in August at Santa Barbara Public Market

Advice

Corazon Cocina, the hit taco and ceviche pop-up restaurant, will be popping up at the Santa Barbara Public Market each Monday evening in August as part of Locals Night!

Serving up octopus tacos, albacore tuna ceviche and chef Ramon Velazquez’s signature beer-battered fish tacos, Corazon Cocina will take over The Kitchen at the Santa Barbara Public Market, 38 W. Victoria St.

Corazon Cocina will be open 4-8 p.m. each Monday.

Menus are posted the day before on the restaurant’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Launched in fall of 2014, Corazon Cocina previously popped up Sundays at Three Pickles Deli on East Canon Perdido.

