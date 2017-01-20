Corby Hits the Trail Again

Cottage's iMRI team offered a different path to treating her brain tumor

About 10 years ago, Corby had a lemon sized brain tumor. It was treated with surgery and radiation.

Five years later, doctors found another tumor, but this time they took a different path.

Doctors identified the tumor as difficult to treat, so they recommended a new procedure using the intraoperative magnetic resonance imaging system (iMRI).

The Santa Barbara Neuroscience Institute at Cottage Health is one of just a handful of hospitals in the nation who offer this specialized medicine.

Their advanced imaging system provides neurosurgeons with the clearest images during brain surgery, helping them remove the most difficult to treat tumors.

Cottage Heath’s iMRI technology is providing patients with a new path that helps reduce the likelihood of additional procedures.

The iMRI and the advanced neuroscience team helped put Corby back to hiking her favorite trail.

Join Corby on The Trail (Watch now)