Core Principles of Design Thinking Focus of Library Workshop Series

The Santa Barbara Public Library’s Makerspace Open Lab has partnered with a local design research expert to offer one-hour workshops focusing on design thinking in startups, small businesses and the corporate environment.

The following sessions of the series, Core Principles of Design Thinking, will be held on Mondays at 6 p.m. in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.

» Feb. 2 — How to Build a Startup using Design Thinking: The Toolbox

» Feb. 9 — How to Build a Startup using Design Thinking: Field Testing & Product Iteration

» March 2 — Design Thinking at Work: Corporate Intrapreneuring

» March 16 — Design Thinking at Work: Problem Solving

» March 30 — Design Thinking at Work: Small Business Enterprise

“Design Thinking” is a human-centered approach to solving problems. This series of workshops will discuss not only classic Design Thinking tools such as journey mapping and brainstorming, but will also include the importance of “your story” in the marketplace. Throughout all sessions, participants will learn to apply Design Thinking concepts in a hands-on approach focused on thinking about business challenges relating to growth, product development and market value.

Participants must be 18 years or older to register and are not required to attend all sessions. All participants will be awarded a “Design Thinker at Work” certificate to commemorate their attendance.

For more information or to register, call or email Hong Lieu at 805.564.5670 or [email protected]. The class is filled on a first-come, first-served basis. The library is hosting these free sessions as part of a continued focus on empowering the community through classes and outreach.

The library’s Makerspace Open Lab is open every Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. and is free and open to the public of all ages. Visit the Santa Barbara Public Library System online at SBPLibrary.org for information about library locations, hours, services and events. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Hong Lieu represents the Santa Barbara Public Library System.