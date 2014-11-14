Friday, June 22 , 2018, 10:33 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 

CorePower Yoga Finds Balance with Expansion Into Goleta and Beyond

By Marjorie Large for CorePower Yoga | November 14, 2014 | 10:35 a.m.

Just 16 short months ago, Brandon Cox, co-founder of CorePower Yoga, and Cara Ferrick relocated from Boulder, Colo., to Santa Barbara to open CorePower Yoga-Santa Barbara.

The duo, whose studio is locally and independently owned, wanted to offer accessible yoga to all fitness levels.

CorePower’s 60-minute class format attracts everyone from the working professional to parents to college students and more. Accessible, challenging and convenient workouts have been such a successful formula that, on Nov. 7, Cox and Ferrick opened their second studio, CorePower Yoga-Goleta.

They recognize that the economic growth in Goleta, along with the studio’s new Camino Real Shopping Center address, attract a key demographic and deliver a needed service to an underserved market. The contemporary studio, which underwent close to $750,000 in renovations, features two large studios and many amenities.

“The location in Goleta is critical because of the proximity to UCSB, the vibrant business community and Goleta’s family neighborhoods," Cox said. "We will have the same classes and full service of amenities our customers are already used to, including large locker rooms, multiple showers and dry/wet vanity areas. Our Goleta customers will be able to exercise in a convenient environment and quickly get back to their commitments.”

Offering over 100 classes a week, including a blend of heated and non-heated yoga classes, yoga that incorporates the use of handheld weights, yoga teacher trainings, bootcamps and more, CorePower quickly appealed to the Central Coast community.

In addition to the new Goleta studio, Cox and Ferrick will open CorePower-Westlake in February and are actively researching locations in San Luis Obispo and Ventura. With the new Goleta location, CorePower-Santa Barbara members are now able to choose from classes in both Goleta and Santa Barbara, as well as have access to the 100-plus studios in the CorePower network.

The Goleta studio is located at 6992 Market Place Drive. For more information, click here or call 805.884.9642.

— Marjorie Large is a publicist representing CorePower Yoga.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 