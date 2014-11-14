CorePower Yoga Finds Balance with Expansion Into Goleta and Beyond

Just 16 short months ago, Brandon Cox, co-founder of CorePower Yoga, and Cara Ferrick relocated from Boulder, Colo., to Santa Barbara to open CorePower Yoga-Santa Barbara.

The duo, whose studio is locally and independently owned, wanted to offer accessible yoga to all fitness levels.

CorePower’s 60-minute class format attracts everyone from the working professional to parents to college students and more. Accessible, challenging and convenient workouts have been such a successful formula that, on Nov. 7, Cox and Ferrick opened their second studio, CorePower Yoga-Goleta.

They recognize that the economic growth in Goleta, along with the studio’s new Camino Real Shopping Center address, attract a key demographic and deliver a needed service to an underserved market. The contemporary studio, which underwent close to $750,000 in renovations, features two large studios and many amenities.

“The location in Goleta is critical because of the proximity to UCSB, the vibrant business community and Goleta’s family neighborhoods," Cox said. "We will have the same classes and full service of amenities our customers are already used to, including large locker rooms, multiple showers and dry/wet vanity areas. Our Goleta customers will be able to exercise in a convenient environment and quickly get back to their commitments.”

Offering over 100 classes a week, including a blend of heated and non-heated yoga classes, yoga that incorporates the use of handheld weights, yoga teacher trainings, bootcamps and more, CorePower quickly appealed to the Central Coast community.

In addition to the new Goleta studio, Cox and Ferrick will open CorePower-Westlake in February and are actively researching locations in San Luis Obispo and Ventura. With the new Goleta location, CorePower-Santa Barbara members are now able to choose from classes in both Goleta and Santa Barbara, as well as have access to the 100-plus studios in the CorePower network.

The Goleta studio is located at 6992 Market Place Drive. For more information, click here or call 805.884.9642.

— Marjorie Large is a publicist representing CorePower Yoga.