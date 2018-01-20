Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 1:13 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Volleyball

Corey Chavers Takes Over for UCSB in Volleyball Win at Pepperdine

By UCSB Sports Information | January 20, 2018 | 9:22 p.m.

Despite a two-week layoff caused by the devastating Montecito mudslides and the subsequent closure of Highway 101, the UC Santa Barbara men's volleyball team showed no signs of rust in a 3-1 victory over No. 10 Pepperdine Saturday night at the Firestone Fieldhouse. Set scores were 28-26, 21-25, 25-22, 25-23.

Junior outside hitter Corey Chavers spurred UCSB (3-1) to victory with a career night on the attack, as the Downey, Calif. native set a new personal high with 24 kills on .333 hitting. Chavers wasn't just dominant with his offense, but also led the team in both aces (two) and blocks (six, tied with freshman middle Jack Truman). 

Sophomore outside hitter Roy McFarland chipped in a dozen kills of his own while sophomore libero Grady Yould led all players with a season-high 13 digs. Overall, UCSB outhit the opposition .220 to .118.

Pepperdine (1-2) received 17 kills from Colby Harriman, but no other Wave was able to crack the 10-kill mark. 

The Gauchos led for the majority of the opening game, but Pepperdine was able to fight off two set points off a 24-22 deficit to send it to extra points. After a bit of see-saw action, UCSB emerged victorious when Spencer Fredrick registered an ace to set up the team's fourth set point of the night, which McFarland capitalized on with his third kill of the frame. 

Pepperdine put up its biggest fight in the second, erasing a 14-7 disadvantage by reeling off 10 of 13 points – a run featuring three momentum-sapping blocks – to knot it at 17-17. Unfortunately for the Gauchos, the Waves had another big spree in them, winning six of the last points to even the match at one apiece.

It was the Chavers Show in the final two frames, as the UCSB outside registered 6.5 points in the third set as UCSB hit a match-high .343 before putting down nine kills in a highlight-reel fourth set. Sophomore setter Randy DeWeese (43 assists) clinched the third with a nice left-handed dump off the pass and the Gaucho front row produced four blocks in the fourth as Pepperdine hit at a -.167 clip. 

UCSB continues its season next week on the road at a pair of nationally ranked MIVA institutions, tackling No. 8 Loyola-Chicago on Thursday before battling No. 11 Lewis on Saturday.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 