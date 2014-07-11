Corinne Hathaway of Santa Maria, 1928-2014

Posted on July 11, 2014 | 4:16 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Corinne Hathaway, 86, passed away quietly on Sunday, July 6, 2014, after a very short battle with cancer. She passed away at home in Santa Maria surrounded by her family.

Corinne was born May 15, 1928, in Lehi, Utah, the youngest of four children of David and Susie Jones.

After graduation from Excelsior High in Artesia, Calif., Corinne worked near her home for a year before she married her high school sweetheart, Donald Hathaway, on Sept. 6, 1947. After their wedding, the newlyweds stayed in San Luis Obispo while Don attended Cal Poly for another year.

They then moved to Santa Maria in 1948, where Corinne became a housewife to Don and prepared to start their family. Their first son, Mark, was born in 1949, and Carl soon followed in 1951. The two sons were then presented with their baby sister, Rhonda, in 1956.

Corinne worked for many years as a nurse’s aide at Sisters Hospital and then for many more years as a receptionist for Doctor Steller while raising her three children. After Don retired from his job with the California Highway Patrol, Don and Corinne spent time traveling with the Elks Traveleers and keeping track of their many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Corinne is survived and will be lovingly remembered by their three children, Mark Hathaway (Connie), Carl Hathaway (Danielle) and Rhonda Peirera (Mark), along with nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 17 at Grace Baptist Church, 605 E. McCoy Lane in Santa Maria. The service will be held in the chapel at the north end of the complex. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that memorial donations may be made to Dignity Health Hospice, 506 E. Plaza Drive, Santa Maria, CA 93454. Please indicate that your donation is in memory of Corinne Hathaway.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all the caregivers, friends and family members who provided support and kindness to Corinne and the family during her illness.

Click here to leave a condolence for the family.