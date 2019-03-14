Corks for Kids Hits Jackpot for United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County

United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County (UBGC) had a hot streak at its second annual Corks for Kids event, held March 8 at Hotel Corque in Solvang.

More than 125 attendees enjoyed the event that promotes UBGC club sites in North County locations such as Lompoc, Buellton, and the newest site opening in April in Solvang.

The event had a casino-game theme with appetizers and wine tasting from local wineries. Title sponsor for the event was the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

“I could not be any happier with the results,” said CEO, Michael Baker. “We grew this event from an $8,000 fundraiser in 2018 to a $32,000 fundraiser in one year.

"When you have a dynamic board, great staff, incredible donors all coming to help your organization reach those that need us the most that is truly a winning hand.”

FastSpring was a second year gold sponsor for Corks for Kids; Pacific Premier Bank and LogMeIn were silver sponsors for the first time.

A special thank you to the seven wine sponsors who poured wine at the event. Buttonwood Winery and Esfuerzo Wine participated in the event two years in a row and bring significant support to UBGC.

Other wineries for the evening were Martian Ranch & Vineyard, Ken Brown Wines, Lucas & Lewellen, Windrun Wine, and Cambria Winery.

UBGC is a nonprofit youth development agency serving children ages 5-18 years old at 10 Santa Barbara County locations.

UBGC is a member of the national organization, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Its mission is "to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens."

In 2001, UBGC consolidated as one organization serving communities in Buellton, Carpinteria, Westside Santa Barbara, Goleta and Lompoc. It also manages Camp Whittier, a 93-acre residential camp in the Santa Ynez Mountains.

UBGC oversees a budget of $4.3 million, raised from individual and corporate contributions, foundations, grants, special events, and program service fees.

To schedule a tour of any of the UBGC clubs, contact Baker, 805-681-1315.

— Tina Ballue for United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.